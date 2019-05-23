'Preacher,' 'Miracle Workers,' 'Good Place': God looms large on television

In AMC’s “Preacher,” the story of a rogue man of the cloth searching for God after he goes missing, the Lord is like your dad in the thick of a midlife crisis, sporting an earring while cruising on a motorcycle with a busty babe by his side. Meanwhile, on “God Friended Me,” a never-seen Lord appears to be using social media just like the rest of us on the planet. However, his account is trying to persuade atheist Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) to be more charitable and help those in need. And in NBC’s afterlife comedy “The Good Place,” there’s no particular Omnipotent One to be found but there are plenty of celestial civil servants (notably Maya Rudolph as the Judge, who decides whether people can get into heaven) running an afterlife with all the efficiency and empathy of the DMV.