Goodbye, ‘House of Cards’: Its ‘journey of reckoning’ comes to a close

In most cases, calling the arc of a recently ended series Shakespearean might be an overreach. But not for “House of Cards.” Over the course of six seasons, Netflix’s first foray into original programming gave us dark comedy and darker tragedy, transformed how we imagine the American political system, boosted the fortunes of its streaming network, introduced the concept of the first-run TV binge — and ended with a classic real-world twist that sent its lead actor down in flames, while its lead actress rose like a phoenix from the ashes.