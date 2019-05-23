Luke Grimes is one cowboy trying to ride two horses in ‘Yellowstone’

"Sometimes these guys come back from these experiences that are horrendous and no one should have to go through, and now are trying to fit into a normal, civilized world, and still feel like maybe this killer, this monster that they were taught to be in another place," said Luke Grimes, who plays the role. "I think Kayce ... that's where he's at. He just feels like no matter where he goes in that first season, death is sort of following him around. The nightmare of who you have to become to fight a war."