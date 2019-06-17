Margaret Qualley stars as dancer Ann Reinking, 'one of my heroes,' in 'Fosse'

While seen only in snippets, the sequence still manages to showcase what made Fosse’s choreography so special. As Qualley put it, “What I think is so exciting and unique about his style is that the things that are perceived as his flaws, he ends up really highlighting and making those things sexy and exciting. He didn’t ever try to change a dancer to be the idea of perfect. Instead, he would look at a dancer and highlight the thing that was strange and cool about them.”