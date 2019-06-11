In ‘Tidying Up,’ Marie Kondo finds joy of her own in helping others

We live in an age where there’s a plethora of both information and material things, and it definitely contributes to our stress, but for the longest time, we were not sure what to do about it. I think where my method is very useful is because it tells you what to do in very clear and actionable steps. Not only that, but my method treats tidying not just in physical terms, but it’s a very introspective process that allows you to reflect on yourself and how you want to live your life.