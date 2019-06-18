Neil Gaiman promised a dying friend he’d carry ‘Good Omens’ forward

Terry wrote me an email: "I know how busy you are, but you're the only other person on this planet who has the same understanding of and passion for the old girl [‘Omens’] that I do. You have to do this. And you have to do this so that I can watch it before the lights go out." … We thought we had maybe five years of Terry left — but then he went into a coma and died. And suddenly, this thing I had said to my friend was a last request. As a way of dealing with the grief, I started writing [the teleplay for] "Good Omens."