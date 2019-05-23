Cast of ‘Ozark’ pulls no punches on their inept criminals and that weirdly long kiss

Linney: I think it’s more than a power grab. There’s an urgency. [Wendy] is very primal. She’s not very mature, but she’s very skilled, shrewd. And she just steps in with a focus that is somehow supported by a subterranean part of herself. I don’t think she thinks of it as criminal. I think she thinks of it as survival. She’s at a point in her life where she’s stripped of a past identity. She’s in a new place, surrounded by new people with some Proustian things going on because of her own background. She’s clicking into something she understands, it makes sense to her.