Emmy champ ‘Real Sports’ goes beyond scores to look at issues and injustices

Last year, “Real Sports” revisited the story and reported that the children of the UAE’s crown prince had seen the segment and, horrified, asked their father, “Is this our country?” The upshot was that the jockeys, many of whom had been kidnapped or sold by their parents from countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh, were returned to their homelands. Boy jockeys were eventually banned throughout the Arabian Peninsula, and replaced — by robots. The original report, which won an Emmy, was just one example of the kinds of stories “Real Sports” does not shy away from covering.