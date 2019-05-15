Ricky Gervais melds comedy and death in ‘After Life’

I was on tour with [stand-up concert] "Humanity" in 2017 and had my days free, so I was like, "I should write a new show." The first thing I thought of was: "Imagine a man who loses everything." And then, "What is the worst thing that could happen?" And for me, it would be losing my life partner. I'd be suicidal and depressed and angry. So what stops him from committing suicide? The dog! I'd never commit suicide if my dog was hungry. And then what? "OK, I can do and say what I want because I've got nothing to lose, and if it doesn't work out right I can always kill myself." That was the whole show in a nutshell, and it all happened quite quickly in my head. I got an adrenaline rush and started writing.