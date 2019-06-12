Trevor Noah likens his relationship to Trump to the one Harry Potter had with Voldemort

Yes, it is. He had a moment where he believed he had it, and he came back, and he didn’t have it. Those are fun moments. And that’s what I try to focus on in “The Daily Show,” reminding the audience that those are fun moments, not moments to get outraged over. If you think your president mispronouncing a word is a scandal, then you have way too many issues in your life. That’s something we can laugh about, and [then] move on. I don’t think that’s anything that now disqualifies a person to be president. Some people read too much into it. This is another reminder that you can look at just what the person is doing in the office and how the administration is conducting themselves, and that gives you enough ammunition to make your decision.