Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on possible ‘Aquaman’ sequel, Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ and Black Manta as a hero

I think the Joker because that’s another character that’s so unpredictable. Black Manta has a lot of good comedy with Harley Quinn in the “Suicide Squad” series that I really, really like. He doesn’t like to work with other people but that was a situation where he was forced to work with people. So you get to see him try to be the adult of the group. I’d definitely like to see him trying to herd the cats and to wrangle some people.