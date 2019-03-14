After backlash, Marvel adds Danai Gurira’s name to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ poster

Okoye forever.
Marvel released a new poster for “Avengers: Endgame” on Thursday after backlash from fans who noticed Danai Gurira was the only cast member pictured whose name was not listed along the top of the version that was initially released.
“She should have been up there all this time,” Marvel said in a tweet revealing the updated poster along with the hashtag #WakandaForever.
In the original poster that was unveiled earlier in the day, Gurira was featured, but her name was listed only in the credits at the bottom, which also included the names of cast members who are not pictured such as Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau and Gwyneth Paltrow. Here’s the original poster:
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gurira plays Okoye, the general of the Dora Milaje, which was introduced in “Black Panther” last year. Her loyalty to Wakanda is second to none. The skilled warrior also appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War” and was among those who survived Thanos’ snap that decimated half of the universe’s population with the help of the Infinity Stones.
As Okoye is the only prominent character from “Black Panther” shown to have definitely survived the events of “Infinity War,” she is the only Wakandan featured in the “Endgame” poster. She also appears (briefly) in the “Avengers: Endgame” trailer that was released Thursday.
“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters April 26.