‘Avengers: Endgame’ countdown is on with ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ appearances

The countdown for “Avengers: Endgame” is in the home stretch.
The cast of the superhero blockbuster will be hitting up “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week from Monday to Thursday.
With the film’s April 26 release date finally within sights, the stars of “Avengers: Endgame” have been making their promotional rounds, from appearances at charity events to official news conferences.
The next stop, of course, is morning shows and late-night TV.
On Monday, the core “Avengers” team stopped by “Good Morning America” to talk “Endgame.” The show also debuted a brand-new clip (see below) from the upcoming movie, which will be the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kicking off Kimmel’s “Endgame” week will be a joint appearance by Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) on Monday. Danai Gurira (Okoye) will be a guest on Tuesday’s show, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) on Wednesday and Don Cheadle (War Machine) will appear on Thursday’s episode.
(“Good Morning America” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” both air on ABC, which, like Marvel Studios, is owned by Disney.)
MCU fans have been waiting for nearly a year to find out how the heroes who survived the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” will right the wrongs committed by Thanos in his quest for and use of the Infinity Stones.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, “Avengers: Endgame” has been described as the first MCU film that provides sort of an ending to the story that the franchise has been building for more than 10 years.