‘The Banana Splits’ are getting a horror movie

The original Banana Splits first appeared on television in 1968 as hosts of the classic children’s variety show “The Banana Splits Adventure Hour.” The program was a team-up of sorts between executive producers William Hanna and Joseph Barbera and Sid and Marty Krofft, who designed the costumes for band members Fleegle the beagle, Bingo the gorilla, Drooper the lion and Snorky the elephant before they went on to produce “H.R. Pufnstuf.”