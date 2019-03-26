Watch what Jordan Peele is planning for ‘The Twilight Zone’ reboot’s first episodes

Scott stars in a new version of a classic “Twilight Zone” episode titled “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet.” The 1963 version of the episode saw William Shatner portray a man who sees a mysterious creature outside his plane. Unfortunately, nobody believes him because it’s his first flight since suffering a nervous breakdown on a plane six months ago. Peele’s reboot looks as if it has incorporated many of the horrors of today’s airline nightmares.