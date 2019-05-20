Cartoon Network announces ‘Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart’ and ‘Tig N’ Seek’

What do a crime-fighting samurai cat and a gadget-building feline have in common? Both are cats and both are characters in new shows headed to Cartoon Network.
Cartoon Network announced Monday that “Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart” and “Tig N’ Seek” will be joining its programming lineup. Both animated shows are described as adventure comedies.
In Parker Simmons’ “Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart,” samurai cat and sheriff Mao Mao — described as both an “explosive loner” and a “famous hero” — will work with sidekicks Badgerclops and Adorabat to bring justice and peace to the people of the valley. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios and Titmouse, the series will make its official network debut July 1 with new episodes airing on Mondays throughout the summer.
A sneak peek at “Mao Mao” can be seen on the CN App and On Demand starting Monday. A second preview will be released June 3, with eight additional new episodes hitting the platforms June 28.
Created by Myke Chilian, “Tig N’ Seek” will follow 8-year-old sleuth Tiggy and his inventor cat Gweeseek, who search for the lost items of Wee Gee City as part of the Department of Lost and Found. The show is slated for a 2020 release.
Cartoon Network also announced that “Summer Camp Island” will return with new episodes June 23. Created by Julia Pott, the show follows best friends Oscar and Hedgehog and their adventures as they navigate their way at a magical summer camp filled with monsters, aliens, yetis and camp counselors that are teenage witches. Season 2 is scheduled for later this year.
Also getting new episodes is “Apple & Onion,” about best friends Apple and Onion, who live in the big city with even more anthropomorphic food friends.