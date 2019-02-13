Watch Rowlf the Dog make his ‘Muppet Babies’ debut in this exclusive clip

Good news for “Muppet Babies” fans in the mood for a melody: Rowlf the Dog is here to sing you a song.
Rowlf will finally make his “Muppet Babies” debut in an upcoming episode titled “The Best, Best Friend,” which will see him and his piano visit the playroom for the day. Fans can watch Rowlf showcase his skills as a musician by quickly falling into a duet with Kermit and singing a song about the friendship between frogs and dogs in an exclusive clip above.
The pair’s musical compatibility and Rowlf’s general likability, however, cause Fozzie to worry that he might be losing his best friend, Kermit.
Baby Rowlf was one of the main characters under Nanny’s care in the original 1980s “Muppet Babies” cartoon. Grown-up Rowlf has been a staple on many Muppets-related film and TV programs, including “The Muppet Show” (1976-81), “The Muppet Movie” (1979), “The Muppets Take Manhattan” (1984), “Muppet Treasure Island” (1996), “The Muppets” (2011) and “Muppets Most Wanted” (2014).
The rebooted “Muppet Babies” premiered in March and follows the playroom adventures of baby Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, Animal and Summer. The first season has featured guest appearances by other familiar Muppets, such as Statler and Waldorf, Bunsen and Beaker, Rizzo and Dr. Teeth.
The second season of Disney Junior’s “Muppet Babies” is set to debut this summer.
“The Best, Best Friend” episode of “Muppet Babies” will premiere Feb. 15 on the Disney Channel at 10 a.m.