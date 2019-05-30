Here’s the new map of Disneyland with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

There’s a whole new world at Disneyland.
Specifically, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which will be dedicated Wednesday night and officially opens on May 31. New maps handed out to parkgoers Wednesday show the “Star Wars”-themed expansion in the northwestern corner.
The 14-acre area is Disneyland’s largest single-land expansion since the park opened in 1955. It’s supposed to resemble the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, an off-the-beaten-path planet where smugglers, adventurers and traders who wish to remain off the radar gather. (The local language is Aurebesh, in case you were wondering. For translation purposes, prepare to download the Play Disney mobile app.)
A new ride will open along with the park expansion. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is slated to be joined by a second ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, later this year. There’s also a lightsaber-building station and a droid-customization experience, along with several new themed eateries and shops.
The Disney Parks Blog released a preview of the new map last week. Another version was posted on Disneyland’s official Instagram.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be dedicated Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. with George Lucas in attendance. Watch the livestream here.
“Envisioned as a busy, rugged space port, Black Spire Outpost’s sheer size and activity will provide an immediate contrast to Disneyland’s quaint, homey and protective feel,” writes L.A. Times reporter Todd Martens. “If it meets the vision of the Walt Disney designers who created it, Galaxy’s Edge won’t just put guests on an alien planet, it will lead theme parks into uncharted territory.”