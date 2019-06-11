Watch ‘The Owl House’ first-look trailer 

Behold: The beautiful, magical world of “The Owl House.”
Disney debuted a first-look trailer packed with mysterious creatures and magic users at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival on Tuesday.
Described as a spooky fantasy-comedy series, “The Owl House” is an upcoming animated show that follows a confident human teen named Luz who somehow happens upon a portal that transports her to a magical new world. There she befriends a rebellious witch named Eda and a tiny, adorable warrior named King.
Luz doesn’t let her lack of magical abilities stop her from becoming Eda’s apprentice to pursue her dream of becoming a witch, and her adventures will lead her to finding a new family along the way.
“The Owl House” was created by Dana Terrace, a “Gravity Falls” and “DuckTales” alum who will also serve as the show’s executive producer. Joining her as the series art director is Ricky Cometa, formerly of Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe.”
“The Owl House” is slated to premiere in 2020 on the Disney Channel.