Get ready for more bear hugs and smiles. Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear are going on a couple of new kinds of adventures.
Cartoon Network announced Thursday that “We Bare Bears” is getting a TV movie and a spinoff.
Currently in production, “We Bare Bears the Movie” will follow the stackable bear bros as their love of food trucks and internet fame leads to a bit of unexpected mayhem. Grizz (Eric Edelstein), Panda (Bobby Moynihan) and Ice Bear (Demetri Martin) will find themselves having to go on a wild, dangerous and likely hilarious adventure to escape a foe who threatens to tear them apart. The TV movie is slated for a 2020 premiere.
While the adult bears are prepping for a feature-length adventure, a spinoff based on the Baby Bears is also in development at Cartoon Network.
“We Bare Bears” creator Daniel Chong previously told The Times that when the show debuted, he and his writers thought they would maybe do one or two Baby Bear episodes a season.
But fans loved those flashback episodes that focused on the cute younger versions of the main characters, and the crew started to really love their adventures too.
“The nice thing about the Baby Bears is that they can kind of be anywhere,” Chong said last year. “You can almost push their adventures a little bit more outlandish because they’re babies and we can put them in more ridiculous situations. For some reason, it feels a little bit more doable than with the adult bears.”
Chong will executive produce both the “We Bare Bears” spinoff and TV movie.