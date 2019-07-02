Anime Expo features salute to mega-successful `Mobil Suit Gundam' franchise

Many of the key characters have psychic abilities that suggest the next step in human evolution—and heighten tensions. Michele Luio (Ishii) and Jona Basta (Puatu), the central characters in “Gundam Narrative” foresaw a threat in the coming war and saved many lives: They were dubbed "Miracle Children." In other stories, the psychics are referred to as “Newtypes,” who may be perceived as beacons of the future—or threats to the established order. In the 2004 series “Gundam Seed Destiny,” a clique of oligarchs calls for a purge of "our pure and blue world.”