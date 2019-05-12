Feedback: It is worth crying over

Regarding “Law Cited in Writers Dispute” [May 2]: I have been an entertainment lawyer for over 55 years representing both talent and their respective agencies. As a result, I find the Assn. of Talent Agents’ citing of the California Talent Agency Act to be both ludicrous and the height of hypocrisy. The act was passed to protect talent from those unlicensed entities who had more than the talents’ interests as their paramount concern. The practice of “packaging” by the members of the association creates significant conflicts of interests since the “packager” many times assumes roles contrary to the direct interests of those they are contracted and morally obligated to represent.