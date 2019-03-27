A ‘Game of Thrones’ event at an AT&T store? The night is dark and full of terrors indeed

As for activations, which have taken the marketing world by storm, HBO was an early and ardent adapter. At last year’s SXSW, they worked with Giant Spoon to create a version of the “Westworld” theme park (sans actual murderous robots). This year, the “Game of Thrones” exhibit was just as fully immersive but with a different partner — the Red Cross — and a public service message — donate blood. Or, in the parlance of the show “Bleed for the Throne.”