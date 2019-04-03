‘Game of Thrones’ will end, but respect for fantasy should not

Not only did those two franchises thrive, they lifted fantasy out of cinematic dry dock, making it possible for “Game of Thrones” and a new crop of television fantasies to exist. But still any story in which magic is not defined as a super-power must fight to be taken seriously. It may seem like “Game of Thrones” has ruled forever, but in the beginning, only a few of us saw the hit it would become. Others just saw those swords ’n’ that sorcery.