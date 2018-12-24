The Kardashian-Jenner family unveils surprise Christmas photo card

On the 11th day of Christmas, the Kardashian-Jenners gave to me, a Christmas card of half the family.
The Kardashian baby boom was documented again Monday when the reality stars unveiled their annual Christmas photo — which hasn’t been so annual as of late and wasn’t expected this year.
“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and half sister Kylie Jenner recently posed for a white-clad portrait that wrangled all of momager Kris Jenner’s nine grandchildren: Mason, Dream, True, Penelope, Reign, Stormi, Chicago, North and Saint.
“Wishing you all a beautiful Christmas Eve filled with family, love, peace and happiness!!” tweeted Kris Jenner. “This year’s Christmas Card is one of my favorites! My beautiful girls and my precious grandkids, who bring me so much joy!!”
Jenner, her son Rob Kardashian and her other daughter, Kendall Jenner, did not appear in the photo shared by the family on Christmas Eve.
“Merry Christmas!! We all wish you love and harmony So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas I have all I could ever want FAMILY,” Khloe wrote on Instagram.
The growing brood includes Kourtney and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign; Khloe’s daughter with Tristan Thompson, True; Rob’s daughter with ex Blac Chyna, Dream; Kylie’s daughter with Travis Scott, Stormi; and Kim and Kanye West’s three kids, North, Saint and Chicago.
Early in their fame, the entire reality TV family would pose for over-the-top portraits each year. But as the years have passed, the family has grown and schedules have gotten more complicated. This year, Kim said they had no plans to create a card (or share a family photo) because last year’s shoot involved too much in-fighting.
But that changed Monday.
“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us,” tweeted Kim on Monday.
“Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas”