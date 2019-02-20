Lady Gaga and Christian Carino call off engagement

Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian Carino broke off their engagement, a spokeswoman for Gaga confirmed on Tuesday. No additional details were provided.
Rumors of the couple’s split began at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, when the 32-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and musician was spotted without her engagement ring.
Gaga and Carino, a talent agent, started dating in 2017. During October’s annual Elle Women in Hollywood event, Gaga went public with her marriage plans with Carino, 49, while giving an onstage speech.
Gaga was previously set to marry “Chicago Fire” actor Taylor Kinney, but the five-year couple went separate ways in 2016.
Gaga still has big plans ahead. Her work on “A Star Is Born” garnered her two nominations at this Sunday’s 91st Academy Awards. She’s up for lead actress and best original song for “Shallow,” which already won two Grammys.