Chicago police arrest two in Jussie Smollett case and say attack was not a hoax

Chicago police say they have arrested two brothers in connection with the possible hate crime involving “Empire” star Jussie Smollett.
“Interrogations will resume today with the two individuals and their attorney,” department spokesman Anthony Guglielimi said in a statement to The Times on Friday.
The men — who are only being identified as two Nigerian brothers — were initially being questioned as persons of interest in the attack and are now considered potential suspects, Guglielimi said.
“Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime and we are working to corroborate the allegations and investigative timeline as our investigation continues,” Guglielimi said. But they have not been charged in the Jan. 29 incident.
Guglielmi again denied reports alleging that the attack was a hoax and reiterated that Smollett is being treated as a victim.
“While we haven’t found any video documenting the alleged attack, there is no evidence to say that this is a hoax,” Guglielmi said. “The alleged victim is being cooperative at this time and continues to be treated as a victim, not a suspect.”
Police have been questioning the men since they were picked up by officers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday after returning to the city from Nigeria, the Associated Press reported. Police served a search warrant at their home on Thursday.
At least one of the men worked on “Empire,” but Guglielmi did not know in what capacity, the AP said.
Smollett recounted his ordeal on “Good Morning America” on Thursday and again said that his attackers yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, put a rope around his neck and poured a chemical on him.
He also said an image Chicago police released showing persons of interest did indeed show his attackers.
“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them,” Smollett said. “Never did.”
The musician, an openly gay LGBTQ advocate who plays an openly gay musician on the Fox musical drama, said he spoke up because “people need to hear the truth.”
“Everybody has their own idea. Some are healing and some are hurtful, but I just want young people, young members of the LGBTQ community, young, black children, to know how strong that they are,” he said.
Representatives for Smollett did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Friday.
