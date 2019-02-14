Jussie Smollett recounts attack and addresses doubters on ‘Good Morning America’

“For me, the main thing was the idea that I somehow switched up my story, you know? And that somehow maybe I added a little extra trinket, you know, of the MAGA thing,” Smollett said. “I didn’t need to add anything like that. They called me a [F-word], they called me a [N-word]. There’s no which way you cut it. I don’t need some MAGA hat as the cherry on top of some racist sundae.”