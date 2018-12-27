Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth are married and Nicholas Sparks approves

The congratulations have been rolling in after newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed their marriage on Wednesday.
The pop star, 26, and “The Hunger Games” actor, 28, each shared images from their pre-Christmas union, with one black-and-white photo — showing them hugging in their wedding attire — making repeat appearances online. The couple captioned the intimate image with “10 years later” and “My love,” respectively.
The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s Twitter announcement earned more than 1 million likes as of Thursday morning as the young couple finally ended all did-they-or-didn’t-they speculation.
The Disney Channel alum and Hemsworth met on the set of the “The Last Song,” a big-screen adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel, in 2009.
Hemsworth first proposed in 2012, but their relationship was plagued by breakup and cheating rumors around the time of Cyrus’ infamous twerking performance in 2013. The engagement was back on by 2016.
Sparks himself was among the many to congratulate the couple on their union this week, which reportedly took place at a home in Tennessee.
“This makes me so happy. Congratulations,” he tweeted on Wednesday.
Offering his best wishes, Cyrus’ “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” collaborator Mark Ronson shared a special stripped-down, remix of “Here Comes the Bride” for the pair. (And Cyrus responded by sharing a video of herself dancing to his jam, “Uptown Funk,” in her Vivienne Westwood wedding gown.)
On her Instagram stories, Cyrus shared additional photos from their Sunday festivities that she captioned “12.23.18” and a smooching snap declaring, “This is probably our one — millionth kiss.”
Fans praised the pair, as did others on social media. Here are some of our favorite responses: