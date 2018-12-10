'The Favourite' and 'Black Panther' lead film nominees for Critics' Choice Awards

The Broadcast Film Critics Assn. announced its film nominees for the 24th Critics' Choice Awards on Monday, with period black comedy "The Favourite" earning 14 nominations, just ahead of box office blockbuster “Black Panther,” which scored 12.
Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz all garnered nominations for their performances in “The Favourite,” with Yorgos Lanthimos also nominated for direction and editing.
Nipping at the heels of the two front runners are Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” with 10, “Mary Poppins Returns,” “A Star is Born” and “Vice” all nabbing nine nominations each and “Roma” with eight notices.
Television nominees were also announced for the Critics’ Choice Awards, with “The Americans,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and “Escape at Dannemora” all earning five nominations each.
The winners for both the TV and film categories will be revealed Jan. 13 at the Critics' Choice Awards gala, broadcast on the CW.
PICTURE
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“The Favourite”
“First Man”
“Green Book”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
“Vice”
ACTOR
Christian Bale – “Vice”
Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”
Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”
Ryan Gosling – “First Man”
Ethan Hawke – “First Reformed”
Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”
ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”
Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”
Glenn Close – “The Wife”
Toni Collette – “Hereditary”
Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”
Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”
Timothée Chalamet – “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams – “Vice”
Claire Foy – “First Man”
Nicole Kidman – “Boy Erased”
Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone – “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite”
YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”
Thomasin McKenzie – “Leave No Trace”
Ed Oxenbould – “Wildlife”
Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place”
Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give”
Sunny Suljic – “Mid90s”
ACTING ENSEMBLE
“Black Panther”
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Vice”
“Widows”
DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle – “First Man”
Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”
Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”
Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”
Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite”
Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”
Adam McKay – “Vice”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham – “Eighth Grade”
Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – “The Favourite”
Adam McKay – “Vice”
Paul Schrader – “First Reformed”
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – “A Quiet Place”
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther”
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters – “A Star Is Born”
Josh Singer – “First Man”
Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”
James Laxton – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Matthew Libatique – “A Star Is Born”
Rachel Morrison – “Black Panther”
Robbie Ryan – “The Favourite”
Linus Sandgren – “First Man”
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – “Black Panther”
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – “Roma”
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – “Crazy Rich Asians”
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – “The Favourite”
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – “First Man”
John Myhre, Gordon Sim – “Mary Poppins Returns”
EDITING
Jay Cassidy – “A Star Is Born”
Hank Corwin – “Vice”
Tom Cross – “First Man”
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – “Roma”
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “The Favourite”
Joe Walker – “Widows”
COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne – “Mary Queen of Scots”
Ruth Carter – “Black Panther”
Julian Day – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sandy Powell – “The Favourite”
Sandy Powell – “Mary Poppins Returns”
HAIR AND MAKEUP
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“Mary Queen of Scots”
“Suspiria”
“Vice”
VISUAL EFFECTS
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Black Panther”
“First Man”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
“Ready Player One”
ANIMATED FEATURE
“The Grinch”
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
ACTION MOVIE
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Black Panther”
“Deadpool 2”
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
“Ready Player One”
“Widows”
COMEDY
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“Deadpool 2”
“The Death of Stalin”
“The Favourite”
“Game Night”
“Sorry to Bother You”
ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Christian Bale – “Vice”
Jason Bateman – “Game Night”
Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”
John C. Reilly – “Stan & Ollie”
Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”
Lakeith Stanfield – “Sorry to Bother You”
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”
Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”
Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”
Rachel McAdams – “Game Night”
Charlize Theron – “Tully”
Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”
SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
“Annihilation”
“Halloween”
“Hereditary”
“A Quiet Place”
“Suspiria”
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“Burning”
“Capernaum”
“Cold War”
“Roma”
“Shoplifters”
SONG
“All the Stars” – “Black Panther”
“Girl in the Movies” – “Dumplin’”
“I’ll Fight” – “RBG”
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – “Mary Poppins Returns”
“Shallow” – “A Star Is Born”
“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” – “Mary Poppins Returns”
BEST SCORE
Kris Bowers – “Green Book”
Nicholas Britell – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Alexandre Desplat – “Isle of Dogs”
Ludwig Göransson – “Black Panther”
Justin Hurwitz – “First Man”
Marc Shaiman – “Mary Poppins Returns”