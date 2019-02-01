In 'Hobbs & Shaw' trailer, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham are a reluctant 'Fast & Furious' duo

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are a dynamic duo in the first trailer for “Hobbs & Shaw.”
The slick spinoff of the “Fast & Furious” franchise — which spans eight films that have grossed almost $5 billion worldwide — sees the two action stars reprising their roles as former foes Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham), characters who first faced off in the 2015 movie “Furious 7.”
They’re forced to find common ground against a genetically enhanced villain named Brixton, who is played by Idris Elba and counts Shaw’s sister (played by Vanessa Kirby of “The Crown”) among his own crew.
“This job requires stealth — look at you,” challenges Statham’s Shaw. Johnson’s Hobbs retorts, “I’m trying to save the world which, for the record, would be my fourth time, because I’m really good at it.”
“Deadpool 2” helmer David Leitch directs the spinoff — which, as seen in the trailer, includes at least one “Deadpool”-style line about bad-guy speeches. The script is by the franchise’s longtime screenwriter Chris Morgan. And though Helen Mirren isn’t included in the trailer, she is indeed part of the cast, reprising her “Fate of the Furious” role as Shaw’s mother.
“Hobbs & Shaw” hits theaters Aug. 2.