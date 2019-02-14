How would you improve the Oscars?

The Academy Awards are just 10 days away. Though the 90-year-old awards show is often called Hollywood’s biggest night, for some, the show is so outdated it’s bordering on irrelevance.
In an effort to shake things up this year, the academy has decided that four categories — cinematography, film editing, live-action short film, and hair and makeup — will be handed out during commercial breaks, with the acceptance speeches edited into the show. But industry insiders have blasted the decision and some are even publicly boycotting the show.
That’s just one of many controversies surrounding the ceremony this year, including the popular film category that came and went in under 30 days and the decision to move forward without a host after Kevin Hart backed out.
So where should it go from here?
Ahead of the Feb. 24 awards show, The Times wants to know what you would do to improve the broadcast. Should they stick to tradition and a 4-hour running time, but take some tips from “The Bachelor,” as Judd Apatow suggested? Should it be shortened and, if so, how?
Fill out your ideas for how to improve the Academy Awards below, by Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m.