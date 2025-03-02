Why you won’t see performances of original song nominees at 2025 Oscars

For decades, the Oscars’ original song performances have provided some of the ceremony’s most unforgettable moments. Think Celine Dion belting out “My Heart Will Go On,” Three 6 Mafia’s raucous “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper locking eyes during “Shallow” or, most recently, last year’s show-stopping Barbie spectacle of “I’m Just Ken.”

Alas, not this year.

In a break from tradition stretching back to 1946, tonight’s telecast will forgo live performances of the nominated songs: “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late,” “Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing,” “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight” and “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez.” Instead, nominees will be featured in prerecorded segments in which the songwriters reflect on their work.

In a letter to academy members last month, CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang explained, “We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life.”

This isn’t the first time the show — perennially under pressure to trim its often bloated runtime — has dispensed with the original song performances. The category also was sidelined in 1989, 2010 and 2012. Still, the omission has struck a false note with many in the music industry, not to mention die-hard Oscar fans.

In a January letter to the academy’s leadership, the Society of Composers & Lyricists — whose 4,000-plus membership includes the majority of the academy’s music branch, as well as all of this year’s nominated songwriters — urged the academy to reconsider. SCL president Ashley Irwin blasted the decision as “just another example of the devaluation of music and its creators,” arguing that in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles fires, the inclusion of the songs was more important than ever. “Music has the power to inspire and heal — a message reflected in the Oscar-nominated songs.”

That’s not to say the show will be music-free. The Oscar-nominated stars of “Wicked,” Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, are expected to perform, though the film’s songs were ineligible for Oscar consideration due to their Broadway origins. Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink and Raye also are set to take the stage during the telecast, along with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

There will be a special musical tribute to the late Quincy Jones, a recipient of the academy’s Governors Award, that will feature Queen Latifah. In a press conference earlier this week, Oscars co-producer Raj Kapoor teased, “We planned and curated a beautiful moment that will uplift the room and celebrate his greatness. ... You need to tune in Sunday to see what we have in store. It’s a beautiful moment and will have everyone feeling good.”