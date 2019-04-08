Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ trailer reminds us how cool she was at Coachella 2018

Beyoncé’s performance at last year’s Coachella was one for the ages, and now Netflix has captured its fire and energy in “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.” A trailer for the film dropped Monday morning.
In case you missed out on the spectacle last year, Times critic Mikael Wood called it “one of the most impressive things I've seen in 20 years of professional show-going.” The fans went crazy for the performance, which paid homage to the nation’s historically black colleges and universities and even included a brief Destiny’s Child reunion.
“Homecoming,” which debuts smack between the first and second weekends of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, details “the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision” and “traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement,” according to Netflix’s press release. It also includes candid footage and interviews.
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” debuts April 17 on Netflix.
The Coachella festival, which this year features Ariana Grande as a headliner, runs Friday through Sunday and concludes April 19-21.