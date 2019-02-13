‘Black Panther’ dominates NAACP Image Awards nominations

The comic-book blockbuster “Black Panther” is up for 14 nominations, including for its soundtrack, for the National Assn. for the Advancement of Colored People’s 50th NAACP Image Awards, which honor work in film, music, literature and television.
“Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “The Hate U Give” are in the running for outstanding motion picture.
On the television side, the nominees for outstanding comedy series are “black-ish,” “Dear White People,” “grown-ish,” “Insecure” and “Atlanta,” whose Donald Glover and his musical alter ego (Childish Gambino) were nominated for five awards, including acting, directing and top male performer.
Competing for entertainer of the year are Beyoncé, Regina King, LeBron James, Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler.
For television, Netflix and HBO lead with 22 and 20 nominations apiece, respectively, and Marvel scored 13 nominations in the motion-picture categories. RCA is up for 11 awards in the recording categories.
“Dear White People” actress Logan Browning and “Black Panther” actor Winston Duke announced the nominations at the Television Critics Assn.’s winter press tour Wednesday in Pasadena.
For a complete list of this year’s nominees, visit the NAACP Image Awards website. The ceremony will air live on TV One on March 30 from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.