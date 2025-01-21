Oscar nominations 2025: Predictions in the key categories

Oscar nominations will (probably) arrive Thursday morning, six days after they were originally scheduled to be announced, though with all that has happened to our city, doesn’t each day feel like it spans a month? Or at least a week? My New Year’s resolution should have been to stay in bed and flip the page to February.

Thanks to the delays, I’ve had extra time to ponder a few things, namely: Is the academy really going to ignore Denzel Washington’s brilliance in “Gladiator II”? What film fills out the last spot of the best picture field: “Sing Sing,” “Nickel Boys” or “September 5”? If people hate “Emilia Pérez” so much, why is it going to earn more Oscar nominations this year than any other movie?

Of course, as you no doubt know, none of these questions are actually important. But they can be, like awards shows, enjoyable distractions during trying times. So, without further fuss, here are my predictions for the main categories for the 97th Academy Awards.

Will “Sing Sing,’ starring Colman Domingo and Sean San Jose, earn a best picture nomination? (A24)

BEST PICTURE

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“Sing Sing”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Possible surprise: “September 5”

Possible snub: “Sing Sing”

“Emilia Pérez” will likely lead the field with a dozen nominations, maybe 13 if voters give Selena Gomez a pass for her accent. “The Brutalist” and “Conclave” won’t be far behind. And for those of you singing along at home, “Wicked” will be next in line, fervently hoping that writers branch voters give it an adapted screenplay nod and a path toward winning. To take a page from its lexicon, they’re probably going to be devestrated at the disrespectation.

The back end is where things get confusifying. (Sorry. I’ll stop.) The Oscars haven’t embraced body-horror films over the years, but “The Substance” has been widely seen and, it seems, appreciated for its message of self-acceptance. It’s safe. “Sing Sing” hit me in the heart but has struggled to find an audience, both with moviegoers and awards voters. “Nickel Boys” has its admirers, but the decision to shoot subjectively from the point of view of his protagonists has been a challenge for many. “September 5” scored with the Producers Guild and is an easy movie to watch at home on the small screen. Maybe that’s enough. I’m stubbornly sticking with “Sing Sing,” however, for that last spot.

Edward Berger’s “Conclave” is a beautifully made movie that nearly everyone likes. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Possible surprise: James Mangold

Possible snub: Fargeat

The Directors Guild nominated Audiard, Baker, Berger, Corbet and Mangold for “A Complete Unknown.” But the academy’s directors branch hasn’t rubber-stamped the DGA’s slate since 2010, so someone’s probably out. Audiard, Baker and Corbet seem safe, as their movies have prevailed with critics groups and guild voters. The “Conclave” campaign seems to be banking on being the beautifully made movie that nearly everyone likes. Is that enough for this demanding group of voters to put Berger in? Perhaps not when the options include Fargeat’s gonzo work on “The Substance” and RaMell Ross’ expressionistic approach to “Nickel Boys,” a movie that feels like the most-directed film of the year. Then there’s Payal Kapadia for the extraordinary beauty and craft of “All We Imagine as Light.” The one certainty: Unless Denis Villeneuve makes it in for “Dune: Part Two,” the slate will be composed entirely of first-time nominees, which hasn’t happened since James Cameron won for “Titanic.”

“Hard Truths” is a difficult movie, but Marianne Jean-Baptiste is so good at showing the pain behind her character’s misanthropy, she should earn a nomination. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

ACTRESS

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Possible surprise: Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Possible snub: Jean-Baptiste

When I wrote about this race a month ago, the headline read: “There’s not enough room for all the deserving lead actress nominees.” And, apparently, there wasn’t enough room in my brain because I omitted Pamela Anderson, who secured a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for her lovely work as the veteran dancer in “The Last Showgirl.” I can’t completely dismiss Angelina Jolie (“Maria”) or Nicole Kidman (“Babygirl”), though, if recognized, they could be the sole nominees from their films. (Not a great sign.) More likely, for the last spot it’s between Torres, a Golden Globe winner for playing the defiant woman holding her family together in “I’m Still Here,” and Jean-Baptiste, who swept the three major critics groups. “Hard Truths” is a difficult movie, but Jean-Baptiste is so good at showing the pain behind her character’s misanthropy. I think she’s undeniable.

If Sebastian Stan earns a nomination, it will likely be for playing Donald Trump in “The Apprentice” rather than for his work in “A Different Man.” (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

ACTOR

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Possible surprise: Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Possible snub: Craig

Talking with voters, I’m not hearing much enthusiasm for Daniel Craig or “Queer,” though his daring, image-altering turn in the movie is the kind of performance that the academy usually can’t resist. (He’s better in the “Knives Out” movies. But I digress.) But what are the alternatives, apart from, say, loaning out the final slot to the lead actress field? Maybe Stan, who won a Golden Globe for playing a struggling actor with neurofibromatosis in the dark satire “A Different Man.” But that win can mostly be attributed to the Globes’ splitting comedies and dramas. If Stan scores an Oscar nomination, it would probably be for the Donald Trump origin story, “The Apprentice.” I can think of one person who wouldn’t be applauding.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Possible surprise: Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Possible snub: Jones or Barbaro (or both)

After Grande and Saldaña, two leads running in supporting, this is a jumble. I’m not sure why everyone seems to be voting for Rossellini. She has one great scene, sure, but she’s in the movie for all of eight minutes. Perhaps a sign that (dear God) “Conclave” might win best picture? Better that voters would respect the balance and reward Margaret Qualley alongside Moore for “The Substance.” That seems unlikely, as Curtis seems to be gaining momentum for playing Anderson’s spray-tanned BFF, and you can’t rule out Selena Gomez for “Emilia Pérez,” accent be damned. Prepare for at least one surprise.

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Possible surprise: Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Possible snub: Strong

I’m not OK with the Denzel disrespect. It’s just another sign that the Oscars seem to be allergic to fun. But if Washington’s supreme, strutting confidence in “Gladiator II” is going to be overlooked, at least it might result in a mini-”Succession” reunion and the chance to see what Strong brings to the Oscars’ red carpet. (It should be noted that he was also phenomenal playing reptilian right-wing lawyer Roy Cohn in “The Apprentice,” so we wouldn’t just be rewarding the bucket hat.)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“A Complete Unknown,” Jay Cocks and James Mangold

“Conclave,” Peter Straughan

“Emilia Pérez,” Jacques Audiard

“Nickel Boys,” RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

“Sing Sing,” Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Possible surprise: “Wicked,” Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox

Possible snub: “Sing Sing”

If you were the woman sitting in front of me at the Screen Actors Guild screening of “Wicked,” singing along and applauding after every song and telling me afterward that it was the only movie that deserved best picture, I have a message for you: Pay attention to this category. If writers branch voters look at “Wicked” and think that Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox opened up the musical and made it cinematic, then you have a path to a best picture win. But without a screenplay or director nomination, fans will have to wait till next year when the second part of the film arrives.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anora,” Sean Baker

“The Brutalist,” Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

“Hard Truths,” Mike Leigh

“A Real Pain,” Jesse Eisenberg

“The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat

Possible surprise: “Challengers,” Justin Kuritzkes

Possible snub: “Hard Truths”

Might this be the spot to reward Kapadia for “All We Imagine as Light”? In an early, wish-casting version of these predictions, I had her picking up a nod for directing and the movie making it in for best picture. But I just don’t think enough voters saw her film for that to happen. And it’s hard to pick against Leigh, a seven-time nominee who, rather remarkably, has never won. If he shows up here, I’ll feel better about his lead, Jean-Baptiste, making it in too.

ANIMATED FEATURE

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

This lineup is fixed. (And yes, “Moana 2,” though inoffensive, was that bad.)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Daughters”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Possible surprise: “Dahomey”

Possible snub: “Porcelain War”

One thing I know: “Will & Harper,” the road-trip doc focusing on the friendship between Will Ferrell and Harper Steele, recently transitioned into a woman, will probably be omitted because this branch has been steering clear of celebrities for the past decade or so. I’ll lean toward four docs that the Directors Guild nominated — “Daughters,” “Porcelain War,” “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” and “Sugarcane” — and then add my favorite, the heart-rending “No Other Land,” a look at the devastating costs of displacement in the southern West Bank.

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“Emilia Pérez”

“Flow”

“I’m Still Here”

“Kneecap”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Possible surprise: “Vermiglio”

Possible snub: “Flow”

Several weeks ago, I wrote that “Emilia Pérez” was a lock to win this Oscar. But that doesn’t mean this category is devoid of suspense. If “Flow” picks up a nomination here, it would indicate that this moving, wordless story about a group of animals trying to navigate a flooded world has a shot at pulling off an upset win for animated feature. Or, on second thought, maybe it wouldn’t be a surprise. A movie about a disparate group banding together to overcome a natural disaster feels pretty relatable right about now.