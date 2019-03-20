Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson should have a White House wedding, says Ellen DeGeneres

Oh, to be in love like Cory Booker is in love.
Though his “universal love” campaign is lagging in the polls, the Democratic presidential hopeful’s heart was charging full speed ahead as he talked about his actress girlfriend Rosario Dawson with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday.
“She is just a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” Booker said. “That sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable.
“She has this nurturing spirit that's made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but even in our personal relationships, to love more fearlessly. I'm very blessed to be with someone who makes me a better person.”
We haven’t seen him this excited since he was eyeing roasted cauliflower.
Dawson and Booker, who according to Page Six have been dating since December, were keeping their relationship quiet until last week when, as he put it, she “got TMZ’d” at the airport after visiting him in D.C.
But “it was wonderful” nonetheless, he said. Because Dawson’s just that incredible.
“That would be an amazing wedding to have in the White House,” DeGeneres speculated. “I mean, if you go in single and then you have a wedding in the White House, we would watch. That would be like our royal wedding.”
“Would you help preside over the wedding if we did it?” Booker asked her.
“Yes, I’d be a big part of that,” DeGeneres said, shaking hands with Booker to seal the deal.