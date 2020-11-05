Rosario Dawson is delighted beau Cory Booker held his Senate seat in N.J.

Actress Rosario Dawson is full of praise for her politician boyfriend, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who held his Senate seat with ease Tuesday.

“So proud of and grateful for you my love,” the “Briarpatch” actress wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again.”

The Democrat handily defeated Republican challenger Rik Mehta on election day.

“To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need,” Dawson continued, closing with comments about the need f Democratic majorities in the House and Senate at the 2022 midterms so “real change” could be enacted.

What Dawson considers “real change,” likely in line with former presidential hopeful Booker’s stated desires for electoral college elimination and federal gun buybacks, won’t be happening any time soon, as the Senate appears to be staying in GOP hands.

The actress, 41, previously praised her politician beau on Tuesday, tweeting, “So proud of you my love and grateful that I got to vote for you to represent me and New Jersey. Your leadership and your team are true stewards of hope and progress now and in the years to come.”

Dawson and Booker have been romantically linked since January 2019, with confirmation of their relationship coming in March of that year.

