Lisa Sheridan, 'Invasion' and 'Halt and Catch Fire' actress, dies at 44

Lisa Sheridan, an actress best known for her role in the television series “Halt and Catch Fire,” has died. She was 44.
Sheridan died Monday morning in her New Orleans apartment, her manager Mitch Clem confirmed to The Times. The cause of death is pending a coroner’s report, but her family said she did not die by suicide.
Clem said in a statement that the family is “blindsided by this devastating loss. … Lisa had class and grace. She was immensely talented and often the smartest person in the room. We are heartbroken and enormously saddened.”
On Facebook, Sheridan’s “Only God Can” costar Donna D’Errico shared the news of her friend’s death.
“It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city … even this world,” wrote D’Errico. “… She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into … even in her darker times. I am devastated by this loss.”
Sheridan had appeared in numerous television shows, including “The Mentalist,” “Invasion,” “CSI: NY,” “Without a Trace” and “Diagnosis: Murder.”
She starred in last year’s environmental horror film “Strange Nature” directed by James Ojala. Sheridan played the role of Kim, a former pop star who returns home to care for her dying father.
Sheridan was born in Macon, Ga., and studied at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh. She was previously engaged to “Sex and the City” actor Ron Livingston, whom she met on the set of 2000’s “Beat.”
Michael Dunaway, director and magazine editor, took to his Instagram to honor the actress, whom he met more than 30 years ago.
“She was beautiful, obviously, and an immensely talented actor, and a wonderful friend, but more than anything she really did radiate this impossibly bright energy and life,” he wrote. “I love you with all my heart, yesterday, today and forever. Sorry that I can't write more; it's just still too painful.”