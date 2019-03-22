‘Parks and Recreation’: See The Times’ portraits of the reunited cast at PaleyFest

PaleyFest LA brought Pawnee, Ind., to Hollywood on Thursday night for a “Parks and Recreation” cast reunion staged 10 years after the series debuted on NBC.
Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Retta and Jim O’Heir, along with showrunner Michael Schur, took the stage for a panel discussion moderated by Patton Oswalt. A sold-out audience peppered them with questions at the Dolby Theatre.
Of course, Oswalt had to ask if a “Parks and Rec” movie was in the offing.
“I think everyone on this stage would want to feel there’s a story to be told,” said Schur, who created the series with Greg Daniels. “The show was about the power of public service and doing good with a team. I don’t think we left anything on the table.”
Offerman, however, told Variety on the red carpet that “we’d all come running” if Schur “came up with an original, new idea” for a revival. And Schur did say during the discussion that he’d “never say never,” according to the trade.
“Parks and Recreation” ran for seven seasons on NBC, wrapping up in February 2015.
Before the panel, the cast members posed for Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin. See those images above. PaleyFest LA continues through the weekend with the following programs:
