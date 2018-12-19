'Pose,' 'This Is Us' and 'Parks and Recreation' reunion to grace PaleyFest LA 2019

Crack open the time capsule: We’re headed back to Pawnee.
The Paley Center for Media announced Wednesday a sneak peek at the lineup for PaleyFest LA 2019, including panels featuring FX’s “Pose,” NBC’s “This Is Us” and a “Parks and Recreation” reunion celebrating the 10th anniversary of the show’s premiere.
“Every year PaleyFest presents the best of television, providing fans with a rare behind-the-scenes look at both the hottest new shows as well as beloved classics,” Paley Center’s president and CEO, Maureen J. Reidy, said in a statement released Wednesday.
“We could not be more thrilled to announce our first three selections: two highly acclaimed dramas and a special cast reunion ten years in the making!” she continued.
PaleyFest LA 2019 will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 15-26, 2019.
The festival benefits the Paley Center’s ongoing efforts to preserve and archive television artifacts and examine the impact of media on culture and society.
The Paley Center is home to the nation’s foremost publicly accessible archive of TV and radio content, with more than 160,000 programs, including collections featuring achievements in television from the African-American, Hispanic, and LGBTQ communities and women.
The full schedule of PaleyFest LA programs will be announced Jan. 14.
Presale tickets for PaleyFest LA are available Jan. 15 for Paley Center supporting, fellow and patron members, as well as Citi card holders.