SoCal movie events & revivals, Jan. 13-20: ‘They Live,’ ‘Donnie Darko’ and more

Liza Minnelli Double Feature The Oscar-winning singer-actress stars opposite Michael York and Joel Grey in director Bob Fosse’s 1972 adaptation of the Kander & Ebb musical “Cabaret,” set in pre-WWII Berlin; followed by Minnelli with Gene Hackman and Burt Reynolds in Stanley Donen’s 1975 Prohibition-era caper “Lucky Lady.” New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 6:30 p.m. $10. www.thenewbev.com.