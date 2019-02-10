Advertisement

SoCal movie events & revivals, Feb. 10-17: ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Casablanca’ and more

By Matt Cooper
Feb 10, 2019 | 5:00 AM
SoCal movie events & revivals, Feb. 10-17: ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Casablanca’ and more
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey star in the romantic 1987 tale “Dirty Dancing.” (Live Entertainment)

Dirty Dancing Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze star in this 1987 blockbuster about a teen who finds romance with a dance instructor at a Catskills resort in the early 1960s. Various theaters. Sun., Thu., 4 and 7 p.m. Various theaters. $12.50. www.fathomevents.com

Advertisement

Malcolm Le Grice: Before and After Cinema The British avant-garde filmmaker and theorist presents a selection of his works. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. www.redcat.org.

City of Joy Madeleine Gavin’s 2016 documentary about a refuge for female sexual-abuse survivors in war-torn Eastern Congo; a Q&A follows. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu.

Burt Reynolds Tribute Double feature includes the late actor in John Boorman’s 1972 wilderness thriller “Deliverance” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 porn-industry drama “Boogie Nights.” New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Wed.-Thu., 7:30 p.m. $10. www.thenewbev.com.

Casablanca The Montalbán’s “Valentine’s Day Pop-up Week” continues and includes this classic 1942 tale of romance and intrigue starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $18-$50. www.themontalban.com.

Harold and Maude Bud Cort and Ruth Gordon play the title characters in director Hal Ashby’s 1971 cult classic about the unique relationship between an angsty young man and a kooky senior citizen. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com.

Some Like It Hot & Pillow Talk Double feature pairs 40th-anniversary screenings of Billy Wilder’s riotous 1959 comedy starring Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe and the 1959 Doris Day-Rock Hudson rom-com. Various theaters. Thu., 5:10 and 9:45 p.m. $13. www.laemmle.com.

2019 UCLA Festival of Preservation Three-day event features a wide selection of Hollywood classics and little-seen gems, plus indie and foreign flicks, rare TV clips, documentaries and more. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Fri.-next Sun., various showtimes and prices; passes, $50. www.cinema.ucla.edu

Hiroshima Mon Amour Emmanuelle Riva and Eiji Okada star in this influential 1959 post-war romance directed by Alain Resnais; in French and Japanese with English subtitles; part of the “Unknown Fates” film series. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 6 p.m. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; members, students and 18 and under, free). www.nortonsimon.org.

The Tall T Randolph Scott, Richard Boone and Maureen O’Sullivan star in Budd Boetticher’s gritty 1957 western; part of the Autry’s “What Is a Western?” film series. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$14). www.theautry.org

Advertisement
Advertisement