SoCal movie events & revivals, Feb. 10-17: ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Casablanca’ and more

Hiroshima Mon Amour Emmanuelle Riva and Eiji Okada star in this influential 1959 post-war romance directed by Alain Resnais; in French and Japanese with English subtitles; part of the “Unknown Fates” film series. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 6 p.m. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; members, students and 18 and under, free). www.nortonsimon.org.