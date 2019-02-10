SoCal movie events & revivals, Feb. 10-17: ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Casablanca’ and more

Dirty Dancing Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze star in this 1987 blockbuster about a teen who finds romance with a dance instructor at a Catskills resort in the early 1960s. Various theaters. Sun., Thu., 4 and 7 p.m. Various theaters. $12.50. www.fathomevents.com
Malcolm Le Grice: Before and After Cinema The British avant-garde filmmaker and theorist presents a selection of his works. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. www.redcat.org.
City of Joy Madeleine Gavin’s 2016 documentary about a refuge for female sexual-abuse survivors in war-torn Eastern Congo; a Q&A follows. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu.
Burt Reynolds Tribute Double feature includes the late actor in John Boorman’s 1972 wilderness thriller “Deliverance” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 porn-industry drama “Boogie Nights.” New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Wed.-Thu., 7:30 p.m. $10. www.thenewbev.com.
Casablanca The Montalbán’s “Valentine’s Day Pop-up Week” continues and includes this classic 1942 tale of romance and intrigue starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $18-$50. www.themontalban.com.
Harold and Maude Bud Cort and Ruth Gordon play the title characters in director Hal Ashby’s 1971 cult classic about the unique relationship between an angsty young man and a kooky senior citizen. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com.
Some Like It Hot & Pillow Talk Double feature pairs 40th-anniversary screenings of Billy Wilder’s riotous 1959 comedy starring Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe and the 1959 Doris Day-Rock Hudson rom-com. Various theaters. Thu., 5:10 and 9:45 p.m. $13. www.laemmle.com.
2019 UCLA Festival of Preservation Three-day event features a wide selection of Hollywood classics and little-seen gems, plus indie and foreign flicks, rare TV clips, documentaries and more. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Fri.-next Sun., various showtimes and prices; passes, $50. www.cinema.ucla.edu
Hiroshima Mon Amour Emmanuelle Riva and Eiji Okada star in this influential 1959 post-war romance directed by Alain Resnais; in French and Japanese with English subtitles; part of the “Unknown Fates” film series. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 6 p.m. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; members, students and 18 and under, free). www.nortonsimon.org.
The Tall T Randolph Scott, Richard Boone and Maureen O’Sullivan star in Budd Boetticher’s gritty 1957 western; part of the Autry’s “What Is a Western?” film series. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$14). www.theautry.org