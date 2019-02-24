SoCal movie events & revivals, Feb. 24-March 3: ‘Gone With the Wind’ anniversary screenings and more

Gone With the Wind 80th-anniversary screenings of director Victor Fleming’s Oscar-winning 1939 epic based on author Margaret Mitchell’s tale of romance, ruin and rebirth in the South before, during and after the Civil War; with Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland and Hattie McDaniel. Various theaters. Thu., next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. $12.50. www.fathomevents.com