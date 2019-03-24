L.A. movie openings, March 24-31: ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’ and more

March 27
The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story Documentary about the disgraced music impresario and convicted fraudster behind *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. Directed by Aaron Kunkel. (1:39) NR.
March 29
American Relapse
Documentary about the heroin epidemic in the United States. Directed by Adam Linkenhelt, Pat McGee. (1:45) NR.
The Beach Bum
Matthew McConaughey stars as a hard-partying slacker in this comedy. With Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron, Isla Fisher, Jonah Hill, Martin Lawrence. Written and directed by Harmony Korine. (1:35) R.
The Brink
Documentary profiles former Trump White House chief strategist and political provocateur Steve Bannon. (1:31) NR.
Diane
A self-sacrificing woman with a drug-addicted son battles her own inner demons. With Mary Kay Place, Jake Lacy, Andrea Martin, Estelle Parsons. Written and directed by Kent Jones. (1:35) NR.
Dumbo
Live-action update of Disney’s 1941 animated classic about a big-eared baby elephant. With Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Alan Arkin. Written by Ehren Kruger; based on a novel by Helen Aberson, Harold Pearl. Directed by Tim Burton. (2:10) PG.
Ferrante Fever
Documentary profiles best-selling Italian novelist Elena Ferrante. Directed by Giacomo Durzi. (1:14) NR.
A Field Guide to Evil
Anthology of nine short horror films based on folk tales from around the globe. Various actors, writers, directors. (1:57) NR.
In Reality A lovelorn filmmaker explores her own psyche. With Ann Lupo, Miles G. Jackson, Kimiko Glenn, Jill Eikenberry. Written and directed by Lupo, Esteban Pedraza and Aaron Pryka. (1:35) NR.
Long Lost
A young man is summoned to a remote mansion where mysteries await. With Adam Weppler, Catherine Corcoran, Nicholas Tucci. Written by Erik Bloomquist; story by Erik Bloomquist, Carson Bloomquist, Adam Weppler. Directed by Erik Bloomquist. (1:33) NR.
Making Babies
An infertile couple tries a variety of alternative methods in hopes of conceiving a child. With Eliza Coupe, Steve Howey, Ed Begley Jr, Glenne Headly, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Heidi Gardner. Written and directed by Josh F. Huber. (1:26) NR.
Maze
Fact-based drama about 38 imprisoned IRA members who escaped from a maximum-security facility in 1980s Northern Ireland. With Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Barry Ward, Martin McCann. Written and directed by Stephen Burke. (1:32) NR.
Reinventing Rosalee
Documentary about a 101-year-old Holocaust survivor who continually remade her life after coming to America. Directed by Lillian Glass. (1:30) NR.
Screwball
Comedic documentary about the use of performance-enhancing drugs in professional baseball. Directed by Billy Corben. (1:45) NR.
Slut in a Good Way
Three teenage girls in Canada explore sex and relationships while working summer jobs. With Marguerite Bouchard, Romane Denis, Rose Adam. Written by Catherine Léger. Directed by Sophie Lorain. In French with English subtitles. (1:29) R.
3 Faces
A famous Iranian actress reaches out to a young girl who is desperate to escape her traditional rural life. With Behnaz Jafari, Jafar Panahi, Marziyeh Rezaei. Written by Panahi, Nader Saeivar. Directed by Panahi. In Persian, Azerbaijani, Turkish with English subtitles. (1:40) NR.
Unplanned
Fact-based drama about a former Planned Parenthood clinic director turned anti-abortion activist. With Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan. Written and directed by Chuck Konzelman, Cary Solomon. (1:46) R.
A Vigilante
A woman who escaped an abusive relationship goes to extremes to help others in similar circumstances. With Olivia Wilde, Morgan Spector, Betsy Aidem. Written and directed by Sarah Daggar-Nickson. (1:31) R.
White Chamber
A woman is tortured for information she may not have during a civil war in a near-future United Kingdom. With Shauna Macdonald, Oded Fehr. Written and directed by Paul Raschid. (1:29) NR.