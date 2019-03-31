SoCal movie events & revivals, March 31-April 7: ‘Touch of Evil,’ ‘Seven Samurai’ and more

All That Jazz Roy Scheider stars as a Bob Fosse-like Broadway choreographer in writer-director Bob Fosse’s musical 1979 drama; with Ben Vereen, Jessica Lange, Leland Palmer, Ann Reinking. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $5, $7. www.lacma.org
The Matrix Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving star in the Wachowskis’ mind-bending 1999 sci-fi /action thriller; with Gloria Foster, Joe Pantoliano. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $6. www.thenewbev.com
Akira All hell breaks loose in post-apocalyptic Tokyo in this dystopian 1998 anime tale. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. www.landmarktheatres.com
Seven Samurai Toshiro Mifune heads the cast of Akira Kurosawa’s influential 1954 epic about freelance warriors hired to defend a village against bandits; in Japanese with English subtitles; presented by Secret Movie Club. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Sat., 9 a.m. $15.50, $20. www.eventbrite.com
Touch of Evil/Elevator to the Gallows Orson Welles’ twisted 1958 thriller starring Welles, Charlton Heston and Janet Leigh is paired with Louis Malle’s 1958 French New Wave classic starring Jeanne Moreau (in French and German with English subtitles); part of “Noir City: Hollywood: The 21st Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film Noir.” American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com