SoCal movie events & revivals, April 7-14: ‘The Searchers,’ a Claire Denis retrospective and more

Magnolia Paul Thomas Anderson’s atmospheric 1999 ensemble drama set in the San Fernando Valley; with John C. Reilly, Tom Cruise, Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Philip Baker Hall, Ricky Jay, William H. Macy, Alfred Molina. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $6. www.thenewbev.com
Note to Self: Films by Nazlı Dinçel The Turkish-born filmmaker presents a selection of her feminist-themed works. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. www.redcat.org
The Searchers John Wayne plays a bitter ex-Confederate soldier on a quest to rescue his kidnapped niece from the Comanche in John Ford’s classic 1956 western; with Jeffrey Hunter, Natalie Wood, Ward Bond, Vera Miles. Various theaters. Tue., 7 p.m. $10. www.cinepolisusa.com
Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 17th-annual showcase includes features, shorts, documentaries, etc., from India, plus panel discussions and more. Regal L.A. Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. Starts Thu.; ends April 14. Various prices; passes available. www.indianfilmfestival.org
10th TCM Classic Film Festival Four-day salute marks the cable channel’s 25th anniversary with screenings of such fan-favorites as “When Harry Met Sally,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Sound of Music,” “Star Wars,” “Gone With the Wind,” etc., plus documentaries, shorts, panel discussions and more. TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, the Egyptian Theatre, Arclight Cinerama Dome and other area venues, Hollywood. Starts Thu.; ends next Sun. $20 and up; passes and discounts available. www.filmfestival.tcm.com
Salt, Sweat and Sunshine: The Cinema of Claire Denis American Cinematheque’s three-day retrospective of the French filmmaker’s works includes a double feature of 1988’s “Chocolat” and 2009’s “White Material” (Fri., 7:30 p.m.) starring Isabelle Huppert, plus the 1999 Foreign Legion drama “Beau Travail” (Sat., 5 p.m.); ends Sunday. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. $15. www.americancinematheque.com