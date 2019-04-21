What movies are opening, April 24, 26: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and more

Captain America and the other surviving team members attempt to change the fates of their fallen comrades and set the universe to rights in the aftermath of Thanos’ victory in this Marvel franchise entry. With Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd. Written by Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely; based on the comics by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Jim Starlin. Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo. (3:01) PG-13.