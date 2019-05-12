SoCal movie events & revivals, May 12-19: ‘The Matrix,’ ‘Valley Girl’ and more

Julie Murray: Mysteries of the Visible World The Irish-born artist presents recent films and digital pieces. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. redcat.org
Wild Strawberries Profound dreams and memories of long-lost love overtake a distinguished physician on a road trip to collect a prestigious honor in Ingmar Bergman’s influential 1959 black-and-white drama; in Swedish with English subtitles. With Victor Sjöström, Bibi Andersson, Max von Sydow. Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. $13. laemmle.com
Valley Girl/The Virgin Suicides Double bill pairs Martha Coolidge’s 1983 comedy starring Deborah Foreman and Nicolas Cage with Sofia Coppola’s moody 1999 teen drama starring Kirsten Dunst and Josh Hartnett. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m. $10. thenewbev.com
King Kong vs. Godzilla The two movie monsters have it out in this 1962 creature-feature crossover; presented by Secret Movie Club. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $12.75-$20. eventbrite.com
The Matrix Outdoor screening of the Wachowskis’ effects-laden 1999 sci-fi thriller about rebels doing virtual battle against a malevolent and all-encompassing cyber-intelligence; with Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Joe Pantoliano. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $18. cinespia.org
Slapstick Sillies Silent-era classics including Buster Keaton’s “Sherlock Jr.” and Charlie Chaplin’s “The Rink,” presented with live, improvised musical scores by pianist and historian Ben Model. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 1 p.m. $9. lamiradatheatre.com
Forbidden Hollywood — When Sin Ruled the Movies Author Mark Vieira uses film clips, movie stills, etc., to explore the “pre-Code” era of the early 1930s. The Cavern Club @ Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. brownpapertickets.com