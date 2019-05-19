L.A. movie openings, May 19-26: ‘Booksmart,’ ‘Aladdin’ and more

May 22
The Tomorrow Man
A small-town man preparing for some future disaster finds love with a woman who can’t stop shopping. With John Lithgow, Blythe Danner. Written and directed by Noble Jones. (1:35) PG-13.
May 24
Aladdin
Live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 animated musical based on the timeless fantasy tale about a charming thief, a beautiful princess and a big blue genie. With Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen. Written by John August, Guy Ritchie. Directed by Ritchie. (2:08) PG.
Ask for Jane
Women band together to provide safe though still-illegal abortions in 1960s Chicago. With Cody Horn, Alison Wright, Chloe Levine. Written by Rachel Carey; based on an idea by Cait Cortelyou. Directed by Carey. (1:48) NR
Assimilate
Young people discover their neighbors are being replaced with exact duplicates. With Katherine McNamara, Cam Gigandet, Joel Courtney. Written by John Murlowski, Steven Palmer Peterson. Directed by Murlowski. (1:33) NR.
Avengement
A furloughed prisoner goes on a revenge spree. With Scott Adkins, Craig Fairbrass, Nick Moran. Written by Jesse V. Johnson, Stu Small. Directed by Johnson. (1:30) NR.
Booksmart
As high school graduation looms, two overachieving BFFs decide to cut loose for the first time. With Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis. Written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, Katie Silberman. Directed by Olivia Wilde. (1:42) R.
Brightburn
A child from another planet comes to Earth, but rather than being a savior, he unleashes superhero horror. With Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn. Written by Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn. Directed by David Yarovesky. (1:30) R.
Echo in the Canyon
Documentary revisits the Laurel Canyon music scene of the 1960s. With Tom Petty, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Roger McGuinn, Lou Adler, Jackson Browne, Fiona Apple, Beck, Michelle Phillips, Norah Jones. Directed by Andrew Slater. (1:22) NR.
Funny Story
A self-centered man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter, only to make matters worse. With Matthew Glave, Emily Bett Rickards, Jana Winternitz. Written by Michael Gallagher, Steve Greene. Directed by Gallagher. (1:24) NR.
Isabelle
A young couple looking to start a family is menaced by a dark force. With Adam Brody, Amanda Crew, Zoe Belkin. Written by Donald Martin. Directed by Rob Heydon. (1:21) R.
The Lumber Baron
A med student quits school to try to save the family lumber business in this period drama. With Joseph Bezenek, Christina Baldwin, Anna Stranz. Written by Karen R. Hurd. Directed by Barry Andersson. (2:00) R.
Perfect
An emotionally troubled young man gets reprogrammed at a futuristic clinic. With Garrett Wareing, Abbie Cornish, Courtney Eaton. Written by Ted Kupper; story by Eddie Alcazar. Directed by Alcazar. (1:25) NR.
The Poison Rose
A missing-persons case brings a former football star turned private detective back to his Texas hometown. With John Travolta, Morgan Freeman, Famke Janssen, Brendan Fraser, Peter Stormare, Kat Graham, Robert Patrick. Written by Francesco Cinquemani, George Gallo, Luca Giliberto. Directed by Richard Salvatore. (1:38) R.
The Road to Mother
Epic drama tells the story of one family in Kazakhstan from the 1930s to the present. With Bolat Abdilmanov, Adil Akhmetov, Berik Aytzhanov. Written by Timur Zhaksylykov. Directed by Akan Satayev. In Kazakh, Russian with English subtitles. (2:10) NR.
Running With Beto
Documentary follows then-Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s unsuccessful campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. Directed by David Modigliani. (1:34) NR.
The Silence of Others
Documentary follows victims of Spain’s fascist Franco regime in their ongoing quest for justice. Directed by Almudena Carracedo, Robert Bahar. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:36) NR.
That Pärt Feeling: The Universe of Arvo Pärt
Documentary profiles the Estonian contemporary classical-music composer. Directed by Paul Hageman. In English, Dutch, German, French with English subtitles. (1:15) NR.
The Third Wife
A young girl in rural 19th-century Vietnam gets married off to a wealthy landowner. With Nguyen Phuong Tra My, Nu Yên-Khê Tran. Written and directed by Ash Mayfair. (1:36) R.
Walking on Water
Documentary profiles Christo, the artist famed for his large-scale installations. Directed by Andrey Paounov. (1:45) NR.